Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.14
Mkt Cap
10.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
123.3M
Outstanding
Vertical Exploration Inc is a junior mining company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has one project namely, St. Onge Wollastonite is located in Quebec, Canada.

Vertical Exploration Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Vertical Exploration (CVVRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vertical Exploration (OTCPK: CVVRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vertical Exploration's (CVVRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vertical Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Vertical Exploration (CVVRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vertical Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Vertical Exploration (CVVRF)?

A

The stock price for Vertical Exploration (OTCPK: CVVRF) is $0.0863 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 16:43:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vertical Exploration (CVVRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vertical Exploration.

Q

When is Vertical Exploration (OTCPK:CVVRF) reporting earnings?

A

Vertical Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vertical Exploration (CVVRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vertical Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Vertical Exploration (CVVRF) operate in?

A

Vertical Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.