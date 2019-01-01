QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.25
Mkt Cap
235.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
19.23
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
Carnarvon Energy Ltd is an oil and gas exploration company. The company is primarily engaged in oil and gas exploration, development, and production. Its exploration projects include Labyrinth, Pepper, Dorado, Apus and Pavo, Buffalo, Condor and Eagle, Outtrim and Maracas, and others.

Carnarvon Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Carnarvon Energy (CVONF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carnarvon Energy (OTCPK: CVONF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Carnarvon Energy's (CVONF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Carnarvon Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Carnarvon Energy (CVONF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Carnarvon Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Carnarvon Energy (CVONF)?

A

The stock price for Carnarvon Energy (OTCPK: CVONF) is $0.1506 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:08:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Carnarvon Energy (CVONF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Carnarvon Energy.

Q

When is Carnarvon Energy (OTCPK:CVONF) reporting earnings?

A

Carnarvon Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Carnarvon Energy (CVONF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carnarvon Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Carnarvon Energy (CVONF) operate in?

A

Carnarvon Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.