Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.53 - 2.53
Mkt Cap
177.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
70.1M
Outstanding
Comvita Ltd is a New Zealand based company. It is engaged in the development and marketing of natural health and wellbeing products. Its products include manuka honey, manuka honey extract, nutritional oils, royal jelly, olive leaf extract, and other products. The company has a market presence in New Zealand, North America, Europe, China, Australia, and the Rest of Asia.

Comvita Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Comvita (CVNZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Comvita (OTCPK: CVNZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Comvita's (CVNZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Comvita.

Q

What is the target price for Comvita (CVNZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Comvita

Q

Current Stock Price for Comvita (CVNZF)?

A

The stock price for Comvita (OTCPK: CVNZF) is $2.53 last updated Today at 6:33:48 PM.

Q

Does Comvita (CVNZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Comvita.

Q

When is Comvita (OTCPK:CVNZF) reporting earnings?

A

Comvita does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Comvita (CVNZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Comvita.

Q

What sector and industry does Comvita (CVNZF) operate in?

A

Comvita is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.