Range
3.4 - 3.56
Vol / Avg.
3.7K/2.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.55 - 6.2
Mkt Cap
632.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.56
P/E
-
EPS
8.81
Shares
180.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Cablevision Holding SA is an investment holding company engaged in the development of infrastructure and delivery of convergent telecommunications services, focused on Argentina and the region. It operates through the following segment: Services rendered in Argentina, and Other abroad segments. The group focuses its investments in the telecommunications sector through the distribution of video, voice, and data. Its revenue is generated from fixed and mobile telephony, cable television and broadband operations.

Cablevision Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cablevision Holding (CVHSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cablevision Holding (OTCPK: CVHSY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cablevision Holding's (CVHSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cablevision Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Cablevision Holding (CVHSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cablevision Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Cablevision Holding (CVHSY)?

A

The stock price for Cablevision Holding (OTCPK: CVHSY) is $3.5 last updated Today at 4:57:26 PM.

Q

Does Cablevision Holding (CVHSY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cablevision Holding.

Q

When is Cablevision Holding (OTCPK:CVHSY) reporting earnings?

A

Cablevision Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cablevision Holding (CVHSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cablevision Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Cablevision Holding (CVHSY) operate in?

A

Cablevision Holding is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.