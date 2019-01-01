Ventura Cannabis and Wellness Corp is a vertically integrated, California-based products cannabis company. The company is currently building out its distribution channel through revenue-sharing agreements with owner-operator of cannabis dispensaries to ensure it's products get premium shelf space. The Company plans to target four segments in the U.S. cannabis and CBD market with products suited to their needs: senior citizens, upwardly mobile middle-aged female professionals, upwardly mobile middle-aged male professionals and individuals suffering from addiction. These segments desire discrete and well-designed products as well as the accurate dosage of THC.