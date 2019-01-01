QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
3.7K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
-
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ventura Cannabis and Wellness Corp is a vertically integrated, California-based products cannabis company. The company is currently building out its distribution channel through revenue-sharing agreements with owner-operator of cannabis dispensaries to ensure it's products get premium shelf space. The Company plans to target four segments in the U.S. cannabis and CBD market with products suited to their needs: senior citizens, upwardly mobile middle-aged female professionals, upwardly mobile middle-aged male professionals and individuals suffering from addiction. These segments desire discrete and well-designed products as well as the accurate dosage of THC.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ventura Cannabis Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ventura Cannabis (OTCEM: CVHIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ventura Cannabis's (CVHIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ventura Cannabis.

Q

What is the target price for Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ventura Cannabis

Q

Current Stock Price for Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)?

A

The stock price for Ventura Cannabis (OTCEM: CVHIF) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 16:24:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ventura Cannabis.

Q

When is Ventura Cannabis (OTCEM:CVHIF) reporting earnings?

A

Ventura Cannabis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ventura Cannabis.

Q

What sector and industry does Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF) operate in?

A

Ventura Cannabis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.