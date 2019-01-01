|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ: CULL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cullman Bancorp’s space includes: Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB), Bogota Finl (NASDAQ:BSBK), First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA), Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) and Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:PROV).
There is no analysis for Cullman Bancorp
The stock price for Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ: CULL) is $11.9999 last updated Today at 3:50:22 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 16, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.
Cullman Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Cullman Bancorp.
Cullman Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.