Range
11.99 - 12
Vol / Avg.
7.9K/2.1K
Div / Yield
0.12/1.00%
52 Wk
11.13 - 44
Mkt Cap
88.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
11.99
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
7.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Cullman Bancorp Inc through a subsidiary accepts deposits and offers residential and commercial mortgages; and construction, land, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. The revenues are derived principally from the interest on loans and securities, loan origination and servicing fees and fees levied on deposit accounts. Geographically the activities are carried out through the United States.

Cullman Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cullman Bancorp (CULL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ: CULL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cullman Bancorp's (CULL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cullman Bancorp (CULL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cullman Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Cullman Bancorp (CULL)?

A

The stock price for Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ: CULL) is $11.9999 last updated Today at 3:50:22 PM.

Q

Does Cullman Bancorp (CULL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 16, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.

Q

When is Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) reporting earnings?

A

Cullman Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cullman Bancorp (CULL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cullman Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Cullman Bancorp (CULL) operate in?

A

Cullman Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.