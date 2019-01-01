QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with 91 ships in its fleet at the end of fiscal 2021, with 98% of its capacity set to be redeployed by May 2022. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe; and P&O Cruises in Australia. Carnival also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted about 13 million guests in 2019, prior to COVID-19.

Carnival Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Carnival (CUKPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carnival (OTCPK: CUKPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Carnival's (CUKPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Carnival.

Q

What is the target price for Carnival (CUKPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Carnival

Q

Current Stock Price for Carnival (CUKPF)?

A

The stock price for Carnival (OTCPK: CUKPF) is $19.89 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 18:32:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Carnival (CUKPF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 14, 2018 to stockholders of record on August 23, 2018.

Q

When is Carnival (OTCPK:CUKPF) reporting earnings?

A

Carnival does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Carnival (CUKPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carnival.

Q

What sector and industry does Carnival (CUKPF) operate in?

A

Carnival is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.