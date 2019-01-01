|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Carnival (OTCPK: CUKPF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Carnival.
There is no analysis for Carnival
The stock price for Carnival (OTCPK: CUKPF) is $19.89 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 18:32:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 14, 2018 to stockholders of record on August 23, 2018.
Carnival does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Carnival.
Carnival is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.