With annual production of over 280 million metric tons and marketable coal reserves of 14.6 billion metric tons, China Shenhua is the largest coal producer in China. The company runs a balanced portfolio of assets compared with other coal producers, with integrated coal, coal-fired power generation, and coal transportation network that comprises railway, port and shipping businesses. As of 2020, the coal, power, and transportation segments accounted for 56%, 14%, and 28% of the company's gross profit, respectively. Its 53%-owned Shuohuang Line is one of the most important coal rail-transport corridors, delivering coal from western China to the coast.

China Shenhua Energy Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Shenhua Energy Co (CUAEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Shenhua Energy Co (OTCPK: CUAEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Shenhua Energy Co's (CUAEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Shenhua Energy Co.

Q

What is the target price for China Shenhua Energy Co (CUAEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Shenhua Energy Co

Q

Current Stock Price for China Shenhua Energy Co (CUAEF)?

A

The stock price for China Shenhua Energy Co (OTCPK: CUAEF) is $2.74 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:31:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Shenhua Energy Co (CUAEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Shenhua Energy Co.

Q

When is China Shenhua Energy Co (OTCPK:CUAEF) reporting earnings?

A

China Shenhua Energy Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Shenhua Energy Co (CUAEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Shenhua Energy Co.

Q

What sector and industry does China Shenhua Energy Co (CUAEF) operate in?

A

China Shenhua Energy Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.