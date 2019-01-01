QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Community Bankers Corp is a bank holding company owning or controlling one or more banks. It provides personal banking; business banking; lending services and online services. The company's principal sources of revenue are from residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and consumer loan financing, and an investment security portfolio as well as a variety of deposit accounts and services to its customers.


Community Bankers Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Community Bankers (CTYP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Community Bankers (OTCPK: CTYP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Community Bankers's (CTYP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Community Bankers.

Q

What is the target price for Community Bankers (CTYP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Community Bankers

Q

Current Stock Price for Community Bankers (CTYP)?

A

The stock price for Community Bankers (OTCPK: CTYP) is $8.5 last updated Mon Jan 24 2022 18:02:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Community Bankers (CTYP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 31, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 11, 2015.

Q

When is Community Bankers (OTCPK:CTYP) reporting earnings?

A

Community Bankers does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Community Bankers (CTYP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Community Bankers.

Q

What sector and industry does Community Bankers (CTYP) operate in?

A

Community Bankers is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.