Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.21
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
156.77
Shares
5.5B
Outstanding
China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Ltd is a holding company focused on leisure investments. The company has four primary divisions: travel agency and related operations, tourist attractions, hotels, and passenger transportation services. It derives revenue from its travel agency, tourist attraction, and hotel operations. Travel agency and related operations include the company's travel agency and travel document businesses. Tourist attraction operations, which comprise the largest portion of company revenue, include theme parks, resorts, and scenic destinations. Hotel operations include hotel accommodation, food, and beverage services. The company generates the vast majority of revenue in Hong Kong and mainland China.

China Travel Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Travel Intl (CTVIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Travel Intl (OTCPK: CTVIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Travel Intl's (CTVIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Travel Intl.

Q

What is the target price for China Travel Intl (CTVIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Travel Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for China Travel Intl (CTVIF)?

A

The stock price for China Travel Intl (OTCPK: CTVIF) is $0.209 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 20:46:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Travel Intl (CTVIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Travel Intl.

Q

When is China Travel Intl (OTCPK:CTVIF) reporting earnings?

A

China Travel Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Travel Intl (CTVIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Travel Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does China Travel Intl (CTVIF) operate in?

A

China Travel Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.