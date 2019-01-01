QQQ
Listed in 2007, Country Garden is a large real estate developer in China with one of the highest contracted sales among peers. Property development accounts for the majority of earnings, and it is differentiated from other large developers with focus on Tier 3 and 4 cities. It recently ventured into new businesses, notably in robotics and venture capital investment. Founder Yang Guoqiang and his family members hold about a 60% stake in the company. Ping An Life Insurance is a substantial shareholder, vested through a share placement in April 2015.

Country Garden Hldgs Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Country Garden Hldgs Co (CTRYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Country Garden Hldgs Co (OTCPK: CTRYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Country Garden Hldgs Co's (CTRYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Country Garden Hldgs Co.

Q

What is the target price for Country Garden Hldgs Co (CTRYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Country Garden Hldgs Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Country Garden Hldgs Co (CTRYF)?

A

The stock price for Country Garden Hldgs Co (OTCPK: CTRYF) is $0.85415 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 19:29:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Country Garden Hldgs Co (CTRYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Country Garden Hldgs Co.

Q

When is Country Garden Hldgs Co (OTCPK:CTRYF) reporting earnings?

A

Country Garden Hldgs Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Country Garden Hldgs Co (CTRYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Country Garden Hldgs Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Country Garden Hldgs Co (CTRYF) operate in?

A

Country Garden Hldgs Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.