Listed in 2007, Country Garden is a large real estate developer in China with one of the highest contracted sales among peers. Property development accounts for the majority of earnings, and it is differentiated from other large developers with focus on Tier 3 and 4 cities. It recently ventured into new businesses, notably in robotics and venture capital investment. Founder Yang Guoqiang and his family members hold about a 60% stake in the company. Ping An Life Insurance is a substantial shareholder, vested through a share placement in April 2015.