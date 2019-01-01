QQQ
Range
0.21 - 0.23
Vol / Avg.
10K/20.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.37
Mkt Cap
17.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.21
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
76.8M
Outstanding
Canterra Minerals Corp is an exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The group primarily specializes in diamond exploration within the Northwest Territories. It holds an interest in projects and properties such as Gwen, Hilltop, King, Marlin in the Northwest Territories, and Buffalo Hills in Alberta.

Canterra Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canterra Minerals (CTMCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canterra Minerals (OTCQB: CTMCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Canterra Minerals's (CTMCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canterra Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Canterra Minerals (CTMCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canterra Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Canterra Minerals (CTMCF)?

A

The stock price for Canterra Minerals (OTCQB: CTMCF) is $0.23 last updated Today at 4:49:04 PM.

Q

Does Canterra Minerals (CTMCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canterra Minerals.

Q

When is Canterra Minerals (OTCQB:CTMCF) reporting earnings?

A

Canterra Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canterra Minerals (CTMCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canterra Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Canterra Minerals (CTMCF) operate in?

A

Canterra Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.