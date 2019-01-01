QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Cantaloupe Inc, formerly USA Technologies Inc operates in the small ticket electronic payments industry. It provides wireless, cashless, micro-transactions, and networking services within the unattended Point of Sale (POS) market. Its products and services portfolio consists of ePort Connect, ePort Cashless Hardware, eSuds, EnergyMisers, and Value-added services which include Loyalty and Prepaid, Intelligent Vending, and Two-Tier Pricing Program. The company offers services to different industries covering car wash, taxi and transportation, laundry, vending, kiosk, amusement, and arcade.

Cantaloupe Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cantaloupe (CTLPP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cantaloupe (OTCPK: CTLPP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cantaloupe's (CTLPP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cantaloupe.

Q

What is the target price for Cantaloupe (CTLPP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cantaloupe

Q

Current Stock Price for Cantaloupe (CTLPP)?

A

The stock price for Cantaloupe (OTCPK: CTLPP) is $34 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:20:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cantaloupe (CTLPP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cantaloupe.

Q

When is Cantaloupe (OTCPK:CTLPP) reporting earnings?

A

Cantaloupe does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cantaloupe (CTLPP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cantaloupe.

Q

What sector and industry does Cantaloupe (CTLPP) operate in?

A

Cantaloupe is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.