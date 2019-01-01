|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cantaloupe (OTCPK: CTLPP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Cantaloupe.
There is no analysis for Cantaloupe
The stock price for Cantaloupe (OTCPK: CTLPP) is $34 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:20:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Cantaloupe.
Cantaloupe does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Cantaloupe.
Cantaloupe is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.