Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Yunhong CTI Ltd is engaged in the rubber and plastic market. It develops, produces and distributes various consumer products and sells these products throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. It produces film products for commercial and industrial uses. Its products include flexible films including novelty balloons, pouches, and rolls of film for vacuum sealing and storage of products in the home as well as films for commercial packaging applications. The company generates the maximum amount of revenue from the United States.

Yunhong CTI Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Yunhong CTI (CTIB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ: CTIB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yunhong CTI's (CTIB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Yunhong CTI (CTIB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yunhong CTI

Q

Current Stock Price for Yunhong CTI (CTIB)?

A

The stock price for Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ: CTIB) is $0.9309 last updated Today at 3:11:51 PM.

Q

Does Yunhong CTI (CTIB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 28, 2011 to stockholders of record on July 14, 2011.

Q

When is Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) reporting earnings?

A

Yunhong CTI’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Yunhong CTI (CTIB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yunhong CTI.

Q

What sector and industry does Yunhong CTI (CTIB) operate in?

A

Yunhong CTI is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.