Yunhong CTI Ltd is engaged in the rubber and plastic market. It develops, produces and distributes various consumer products and sells these products throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. It produces film products for commercial and industrial uses. Its products include flexible films including novelty balloons, pouches, and rolls of film for vacuum sealing and storage of products in the home as well as films for commercial packaging applications. The company generates the maximum amount of revenue from the United States.