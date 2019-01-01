QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/17.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.19
Mkt Cap
19.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
942.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Citrine Global Corp is engaged in developing Israeli technologies and solutions and bringing them to global markets. It has developed a platform of operational innovation centers that create ecosystems for the health, wellness, botanicals, and medical cannabis industries. The company has a team and network of partners that include experts with a track record in technology, high-tech, biotech, investment, entrepreneurship, real estate, finance, and strategic business development.

Citrine Global Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Citrine Global (CTGL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Citrine Global (OTCQB: CTGL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Citrine Global's (CTGL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Citrine Global.

Q

What is the target price for Citrine Global (CTGL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Citrine Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Citrine Global (CTGL)?

A

The stock price for Citrine Global (OTCQB: CTGL) is $0.021 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:54:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Citrine Global (CTGL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Citrine Global.

Q

When is Citrine Global (OTCQB:CTGL) reporting earnings?

A

Citrine Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Citrine Global (CTGL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Citrine Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Citrine Global (CTGL) operate in?

A

Citrine Global is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.