Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/34K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.48
Mkt Cap
14.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
79.1M
Outstanding
C2C Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interests in Portland Property, Gold Run and Midas Properties, Rosebute Property and Newfoundland Properties, among others.

Analyst Ratings

C2C Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy C2C Gold (CTCGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of C2C Gold (OTCQB: CTCGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are C2C Gold's (CTCGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for C2C Gold.

Q

What is the target price for C2C Gold (CTCGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for C2C Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for C2C Gold (CTCGF)?

A

The stock price for C2C Gold (OTCQB: CTCGF) is $0.1797 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:51:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does C2C Gold (CTCGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for C2C Gold.

Q

When is C2C Gold (OTCQB:CTCGF) reporting earnings?

A

C2C Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is C2C Gold (CTCGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for C2C Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does C2C Gold (CTCGF) operate in?

A

C2C Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.