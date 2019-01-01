|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of City Capital (OTCEM: CTCC) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for City Capital.
There is no analysis for City Capital
The stock price for City Capital (OTCEM: CTCC) is $0.0001 last updated Mon May 24 2021 14:01:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for City Capital.
City Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for City Capital.
City Capital is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.