There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
City Capital Corp through its wholly owned subsidiary operates in solar energy technology and related services industry. It is engaged in the design, integration, installation, and maintenance of solar roofing projects and related services.

City Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy City Capital (CTCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of City Capital (OTCEM: CTCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are City Capital's (CTCC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for City Capital.

Q

What is the target price for City Capital (CTCC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for City Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for City Capital (CTCC)?

A

The stock price for City Capital (OTCEM: CTCC) is $0.0001 last updated Mon May 24 2021 14:01:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does City Capital (CTCC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for City Capital.

Q

When is City Capital (OTCEM:CTCC) reporting earnings?

A

City Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is City Capital (CTCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for City Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does City Capital (CTCC) operate in?

A

City Capital is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.