Cantabio Pharmaceuticals Inc is the United States based preclinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on commercializing novel therapies and the intellectual property generated from its research and development activities for Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease and other related diseases. In addition, In addition, it is also engaged in the development of therapeutic proteins that can pass through the blood-brain barrier and supplement in vivo levels of proteins which display loss of function during disease conditions.