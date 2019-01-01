|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Coil Tubing Technology (OTCEM: CTBG) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Coil Tubing Technology.
There is no analysis for Coil Tubing Technology
The stock price for Coil Tubing Technology (OTCEM: CTBG) is $0.0003 last updated Wed Dec 15 2021 20:45:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Coil Tubing Technology.
Coil Tubing Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Coil Tubing Technology.
Coil Tubing Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.