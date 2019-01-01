QQQ
Coil Tubing Technology Inc is a United States based company. The firm provides coil tubing products and service solutions to oil and gas clients. It is engaged in the development and marketing of specialty tools and related technical solutions used with coil tubing and jointed pipe in the bottomhole assembly for the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. Its products portfolio includes jet hammer tool, jet nozzle, oscillator, rotating tool, amplidyne, and ampli-max.

Coil Tubing Technology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coil Tubing Technology (CTBG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coil Tubing Technology (OTCEM: CTBG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Coil Tubing Technology's (CTBG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Coil Tubing Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Coil Tubing Technology (CTBG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Coil Tubing Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Coil Tubing Technology (CTBG)?

A

The stock price for Coil Tubing Technology (OTCEM: CTBG) is $0.0003 last updated Wed Dec 15 2021 20:45:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Coil Tubing Technology (CTBG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coil Tubing Technology.

Q

When is Coil Tubing Technology (OTCEM:CTBG) reporting earnings?

A

Coil Tubing Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Coil Tubing Technology (CTBG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coil Tubing Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Coil Tubing Technology (CTBG) operate in?

A

Coil Tubing Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.