Coil Tubing Technology Inc is a United States based company. The firm provides coil tubing products and service solutions to oil and gas clients. It is engaged in the development and marketing of specialty tools and related technical solutions used with coil tubing and jointed pipe in the bottomhole assembly for the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. Its products portfolio includes jet hammer tool, jet nozzle, oscillator, rotating tool, amplidyne, and ampli-max.