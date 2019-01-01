QQQ
Range
0.03 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
10.1K/36.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
920.5K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
34.1M
Outstanding
Cannabis Suisse Corp is engaged in cannabis cultivation and distribution of recreational tobacco products and medical CBD oils. The company's products include Flavored Broad-Spectrum CBD Oils and CBD Isolate Tinctures with no THC.

Analyst Ratings

Cannabis Suisse Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cannabis Suisse (CSUI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cannabis Suisse (OTCPK: CSUI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cannabis Suisse's (CSUI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cannabis Suisse.

Q

What is the target price for Cannabis Suisse (CSUI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cannabis Suisse

Q

Current Stock Price for Cannabis Suisse (CSUI)?

A

The stock price for Cannabis Suisse (OTCPK: CSUI) is $0.027 last updated Today at 4:29:18 PM.

Q

Does Cannabis Suisse (CSUI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cannabis Suisse.

Q

When is Cannabis Suisse (OTCPK:CSUI) reporting earnings?

A

Cannabis Suisse does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cannabis Suisse (CSUI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cannabis Suisse.

Q

What sector and industry does Cannabis Suisse (CSUI) operate in?

A

Cannabis Suisse is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.