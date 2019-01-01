QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
China Shuifa Singyes Energy Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company is a professional renewable energy system integrator and building contractor. The principal activities of the company include design, fabrication, and installation of conventional curtain walls and solar projects.


China Shuifa Singyes Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Shuifa Singyes (CSSXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Shuifa Singyes (OTCPK: CSSXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Shuifa Singyes's (CSSXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Shuifa Singyes.

Q

What is the target price for China Shuifa Singyes (CSSXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Shuifa Singyes

Q

Current Stock Price for China Shuifa Singyes (CSSXF)?

A

The stock price for China Shuifa Singyes (OTCPK: CSSXF) is $0.1925 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 20:50:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Shuifa Singyes (CSSXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Shuifa Singyes.

Q

When is China Shuifa Singyes (OTCPK:CSSXF) reporting earnings?

A

China Shuifa Singyes does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Shuifa Singyes (CSSXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Shuifa Singyes.

Q

What sector and industry does China Shuifa Singyes (CSSXF) operate in?

A

China Shuifa Singyes is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.