Caspian Services Inc provides oilfield services to oil & gas industry in Kazakhstan. The company operates in three reportable segments including Vessel operations, Geophysical services, and Marine base services. Vessel operations consist of chartering a fleet of shallow draft offshore support vessels to customers performing oil and gas exploration activities in the Caspian Sea. Geophysical services consist of providing seismic data acquisition services to oil and gas companies operating onshore in Kazakhstan. Marine base service consists of operating a marine base with a boat repair and drydocking services yard located at the port of Bautino on the North Caspian Sea. It generates the majority of the revenue from Vessel operations segment.