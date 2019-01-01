QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Caspian Services Inc provides oilfield services to oil & gas industry in Kazakhstan. The company operates in three reportable segments including Vessel operations, Geophysical services, and Marine base services. Vessel operations consist of chartering a fleet of shallow draft offshore support vessels to customers performing oil and gas exploration activities in the Caspian Sea. Geophysical services consist of providing seismic data acquisition services to oil and gas companies operating onshore in Kazakhstan. Marine base service consists of operating a marine base with a boat repair and drydocking services yard located at the port of Bautino on the North Caspian Sea. It generates the majority of the revenue from Vessel operations segment.

Caspian Services Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Caspian Services (CSSV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Caspian Services (OTCEM: CSSV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Caspian Services's (CSSV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Caspian Services.

Q

What is the target price for Caspian Services (CSSV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Caspian Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Caspian Services (CSSV)?

A

The stock price for Caspian Services (OTCEM: CSSV) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 16:18:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Caspian Services (CSSV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Caspian Services.

Q

When is Caspian Services (OTCEM:CSSV) reporting earnings?

A

Caspian Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Caspian Services (CSSV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Caspian Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Caspian Services (CSSV) operate in?

A

Caspian Services is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.