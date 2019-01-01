China Silver Group ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Manufacturing; New Jewellery Retail and Silver Exchange. It generates maximum revenue from the Manufacturing segment. The Manufacturing segment is involved in the manufacture and sales of silver ingots and other non-ferrous metals in China. Its New Jewellery Retail segment is engaged in the designing and sales of gold, silver, gem-set, and jewellery products in China. The Silver Exchange segment is engaged in providing a professional electronic platform, related services for trading of silver ingots. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China.