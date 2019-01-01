Carroll Shelby International Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of performance vehicles and related accessories. It offers authentic continuation Cobras, including the Cobra 427 S/C, the Cobra 289 FIA and the Cobra 289 S/C which are sold as component vehicles. In addition, it licenses Shelby brand to third parties in connection with various products, such as vehicles, memorabilia, video games, models, toys, branded apparel, styling, and performance parts.