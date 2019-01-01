QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Gene Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on pre-clinical, clinical and commercialization of angiogenic gene therapy biotherapeutics for strategic niche markets primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company's lead product candidate Generx is an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate designed for medical revascularization for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease.

Gene Biotherapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gene Biotherapeutics (CRXM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCEM: CRXM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gene Biotherapeutics's (CRXM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gene Biotherapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Gene Biotherapeutics (CRXM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gene Biotherapeutics

Q

Current Stock Price for Gene Biotherapeutics (CRXM)?

A

The stock price for Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCEM: CRXM) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 15:53:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gene Biotherapeutics (CRXM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gene Biotherapeutics.

Q

When is Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCEM:CRXM) reporting earnings?

A

Gene Biotherapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gene Biotherapeutics (CRXM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gene Biotherapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Gene Biotherapeutics (CRXM) operate in?

A

Gene Biotherapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.