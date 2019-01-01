Gene Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on pre-clinical, clinical and commercialization of angiogenic gene therapy biotherapeutics for strategic niche markets primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company's lead product candidate Generx is an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate designed for medical revascularization for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease.