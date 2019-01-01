QQQ
Range
0.05 - 0.05
Vol / Avg.
1.3K/254.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.3
Mkt Cap
12.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
253.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
The Coretec Group Inc is a US-based technology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing technologies for various markets such as energy storage, solar, solid-state lighting, printable electronics, and 3D displays. The company's product portfolio includes Coretec HexaSilane, CSpace, and Other Technologies which are based on the production of silicon products.

Coretec Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coretec Group (CRTG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coretec Group (OTCQB: CRTG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Coretec Group's (CRTG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Coretec Group.

Q

What is the target price for Coretec Group (CRTG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Coretec Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Coretec Group (CRTG)?

A

The stock price for Coretec Group (OTCQB: CRTG) is $0.049 last updated Today at 4:13:05 PM.

Q

Does Coretec Group (CRTG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coretec Group.

Q

When is Coretec Group (OTCQB:CRTG) reporting earnings?

A

Coretec Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Coretec Group (CRTG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coretec Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Coretec Group (CRTG) operate in?

A

Coretec Group is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.