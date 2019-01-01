QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
118.61
Shares
170.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Diversified Financial Services
Corporacion Financiera Colombiana SA is a financial service provider based in Colombia. The company along with its subsidiaries provides investment banking, commercial banking, treasury, and investments services to its customers. Through its business divisions, it offers debt and capital resources, mergers and acquisitions services, liquidity solutions, and foreign currency.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Corporacion Financiera Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Corporacion Financiera (CRPFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Corporacion Financiera (OTCPK: CRPFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Corporacion Financiera's (CRPFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Corporacion Financiera.

Q

What is the target price for Corporacion Financiera (CRPFY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Corporacion Financiera

Q

Current Stock Price for Corporacion Financiera (CRPFY)?

A

The stock price for Corporacion Financiera (OTCPK: CRPFY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Corporacion Financiera (CRPFY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on February 25, 2013.

Q

When is Corporacion Financiera (OTCPK:CRPFY) reporting earnings?

A

Corporacion Financiera does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Corporacion Financiera (CRPFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Corporacion Financiera.

Q

What sector and industry does Corporacion Financiera (CRPFY) operate in?

A

Corporacion Financiera is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.