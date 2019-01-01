QQQ
Range
2.4 - 2.42
Vol / Avg.
0.8K/3.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.61 - 3.6
Mkt Cap
25.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.42
P/E
31.76
EPS
0.05
Shares
10.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
CreditRiskMonitor.com Inc is engaged in the provision of business-to-business Internet-based services for credit and supply chain and financial professionals. The services include financial risk analysis and news service. It provides its services to entities based in the United States. In addition, it is also involved in the re-distribution of international credit reports in the United States.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CreditRiskMonitor.com (CRMZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCQX: CRMZ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CreditRiskMonitor.com's (CRMZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CreditRiskMonitor.com.

Q

What is the target price for CreditRiskMonitor.com (CRMZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CreditRiskMonitor.com

Q

Current Stock Price for CreditRiskMonitor.com (CRMZ)?

A

The stock price for CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCQX: CRMZ) is $2.4 last updated Today at 4:07:29 PM.

Q

Does CreditRiskMonitor.com (CRMZ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 11, 2018 to stockholders of record on November 27, 2018.

Q

When is CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCQX:CRMZ) reporting earnings?

A

CreditRiskMonitor.com does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CreditRiskMonitor.com (CRMZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CreditRiskMonitor.com.

Q

What sector and industry does CreditRiskMonitor.com (CRMZ) operate in?

A

CreditRiskMonitor.com is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.