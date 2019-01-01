QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
10.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.8
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
CRRC Corp Ltd manufactures products which are used for transportation through railroads. Its product portfolio includes rolling stock, rail transit vehicles, engineering machinery, electrical equipment and related parts, and environmental protection products. The company also engages in allied activities like refurbishment, leasing, technical support to clients, investment, and management, as well as import and export business. Its business operations are spread across Mainland China which drives the highest revenue, and a few other countries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CRRC Corp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CRRC Corp (CRCCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CRRC Corp (OTCPK: CRCCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CRRC Corp's (CRCCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CRRC Corp.

Q

What is the target price for CRRC Corp (CRCCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CRRC Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for CRRC Corp (CRCCY)?

A

The stock price for CRRC Corp (OTCPK: CRCCY) is $7.2 last updated Today at 5:02:37 PM.

Q

Does CRRC Corp (CRCCY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CRRC Corp.

Q

When is CRRC Corp (OTCPK:CRCCY) reporting earnings?

A

CRRC Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CRRC Corp (CRCCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CRRC Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does CRRC Corp (CRCCY) operate in?

A

CRRC Corp is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.