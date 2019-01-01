QQQ
China Resources Land, or CRL, is a large Chinese real estate developer with a nationwide coverage. Aside from the core development business, the company is differentiated from other large developers by its significant investment property business with the MixC mall portfolio. The company holds a 72.29% stake in its listed property management business, China Resources MixC Lifestyle Services. CRL is a subsidiary of China Resources Holdings, or CRH, a large state-owned enterprise conglomerate with diverse holdings in utilities, consumer goods, retail, and property. CRH holds a 59.55% stake.

China Resources Land Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Resources Land (CRBJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Resources Land (OTCPK: CRBJF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Resources Land's (CRBJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Resources Land.

Q

What is the target price for China Resources Land (CRBJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Resources Land

Q

Current Stock Price for China Resources Land (CRBJF)?

A

The stock price for China Resources Land (OTCPK: CRBJF) is $5.25 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 19:04:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Resources Land (CRBJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Resources Land.

Q

When is China Resources Land (OTCPK:CRBJF) reporting earnings?

A

China Resources Land does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Resources Land (CRBJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Resources Land.

Q

What sector and industry does China Resources Land (CRBJF) operate in?

A

China Resources Land is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.