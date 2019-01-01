QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
CarePayment Technologies Inc is a healthcare finance company. It helps people manage their medical expenses. CarePayment provides patient finance solutions to hospitals, physician practices, and ancillary service providers nationwide. The company offer patients finance options that help people get the care needed, and whenever needed.

Analyst Ratings

CarePayment Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CarePayment Technologies (CPYT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CarePayment Technologies (OTCEM: CPYT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CarePayment Technologies's (CPYT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CarePayment Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for CarePayment Technologies (CPYT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CarePayment Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for CarePayment Technologies (CPYT)?

A

The stock price for CarePayment Technologies (OTCEM: CPYT) is $0.13 last updated Mon Aug 16 2021 14:13:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CarePayment Technologies (CPYT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CarePayment Technologies.

Q

When is CarePayment Technologies (OTCEM:CPYT) reporting earnings?

A

CarePayment Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CarePayment Technologies (CPYT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CarePayment Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does CarePayment Technologies (CPYT) operate in?

A

CarePayment Technologies is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.