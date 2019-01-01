Ocean Thermal Energy Corp is engaged in the business of developing deep-water hydrothermal technologies to provide renewable energy and drinking water. OTE's Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) and Sea Water Air Conditioning (SWAC) technologies are designed to take advantage of the difference between cold deep water and warmer surface water to produce hydrothermal energy without requiring fossil fuels. The company is also in the business of facilitating the development of sustainable living communities by creating ecologically sustainable ecovillages powered by fossil-fuel-free electricity, buildings cooled by energy-efficient and chemical-free systems. Ecovillages are communities whose goal is to become more socially, economically, and ecologically sustainable.