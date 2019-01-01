|Date
You can purchase shares of Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCQB: CPWR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Ocean Thermal Energy.
The latest price target for Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCQB: CPWR) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on September 2, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CPWR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCQB: CPWR) is $0.007 last updated Today at 4:05:53 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 18, 2014 to stockholders of record on June 4, 2014.
Ocean Thermal Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Ocean Thermal Energy.
Ocean Thermal Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.