Range
0.01 - 0.01
Vol / Avg.
11.5K/384.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
1.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.01
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
169.4M
Outstanding
Ocean Thermal Energy Corp is engaged in the business of developing deep-water hydrothermal technologies to provide renewable energy and drinking water. OTE's Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) and Sea Water Air Conditioning (SWAC) technologies are designed to take advantage of the difference between cold deep water and warmer surface water to produce hydrothermal energy without requiring fossil fuels. The company is also in the business of facilitating the development of sustainable living communities by creating ecologically sustainable ecovillages powered by fossil-fuel-free electricity, buildings cooled by energy-efficient and chemical-free systems. Ecovillages are communities whose goal is to become more socially, economically, and ecologically sustainable.

Ocean Thermal Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ocean Thermal Energy (CPWR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCQB: CPWR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ocean Thermal Energy's (CPWR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ocean Thermal Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Ocean Thermal Energy (CPWR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCQB: CPWR) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on September 2, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CPWR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ocean Thermal Energy (CPWR)?

A

The stock price for Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCQB: CPWR) is $0.007 last updated Today at 4:05:53 PM.

Q

Does Ocean Thermal Energy (CPWR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 18, 2014 to stockholders of record on June 4, 2014.

Q

When is Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCQB:CPWR) reporting earnings?

A

Ocean Thermal Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ocean Thermal Energy (CPWR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ocean Thermal Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Ocean Thermal Energy (CPWR) operate in?

A

Ocean Thermal Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.