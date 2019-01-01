QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.65 - 2.71
Vol / Avg.
44.3K/137.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.07 - 4.2
Mkt Cap
561.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.66
P/E
7.02
EPS
0.11
Shares
210.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Copper Mountain Mining Corp is a copper producer, developer and explorer. Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain mine produces over 90 million pounds of copper equivalent per year with a large resource that remains open laterally and at depth. The company also has the development stage Eva Copper Project in Queensland, Australia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Copper Mountain Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Copper Mountain Mining (CPPMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCPK: CPPMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Copper Mountain Mining's (CPPMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Copper Mountain Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Copper Mountain Mining (CPPMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Copper Mountain Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Copper Mountain Mining (CPPMF)?

A

The stock price for Copper Mountain Mining (OTCPK: CPPMF) is $2.67 last updated Today at 4:01:15 PM.

Q

Does Copper Mountain Mining (CPPMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Copper Mountain Mining.

Q

When is Copper Mountain Mining (OTCPK:CPPMF) reporting earnings?

A

Copper Mountain Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Copper Mountain Mining (CPPMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Copper Mountain Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Copper Mountain Mining (CPPMF) operate in?

A

Copper Mountain Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.