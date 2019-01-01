Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL operates as an agro-industrial and food conglomerate in Asia-Pacific. It farms animals, manufactures animal feed, processes meat, and prepares cooked food products and ready-to-eat food products. The company works primarily in livestock and fish businesses. It breeds its own animals and imports certain breeds to farm or sells to local farmers. Charoen Pokphand Foods uses its offices and dealers to export products worldwide to small and large farms, convenience stores, supermarkets, fast food outlets, and other food-service businesses. Additionally, it maintains its own retail and food outlets to sell processed foods.