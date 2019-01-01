|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Telefonica del Peru (OTCGM: CPNBF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Telefonica del Peru.
There is no analysis for Telefonica del Peru
The stock price for Telefonica del Peru (OTCGM: CPNBF) is $0.109429 last updated Wed Aug 18 2021 16:31:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Telefonica del Peru.
Telefonica del Peru does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Telefonica del Peru.
Telefonica del Peru is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.