Telefonica del Peru SAA is an integrated and diversified telecommunications group. The company and its subsidiaries are organized in a single segment of telecommunication services. Its products and services consist of mobile and fixed telephony, long-distance calls, pre-paid telephone cards, broadband Internet access, digital television and data transmission, among others. The company has operational footprints across Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela, Central America, Ecuador, Germany, the United Kingdom, USA, and Uruguay.