There is no Press for this Ticker
Telefonica del Peru SAA is an integrated and diversified telecommunications group. The company and its subsidiaries are organized in a single segment of telecommunication services. Its products and services consist of mobile and fixed telephony, long-distance calls, pre-paid telephone cards, broadband Internet access, digital television and data transmission, among others. The company has operational footprints across Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela, Central America, Ecuador, Germany, the United Kingdom, USA, and Uruguay.

Telefonica del Peru Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Telefonica del Peru (CPNBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Telefonica del Peru (OTCGM: CPNBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Telefonica del Peru's (CPNBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Telefonica del Peru.

Q

What is the target price for Telefonica del Peru (CPNBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Telefonica del Peru

Q

Current Stock Price for Telefonica del Peru (CPNBF)?

A

The stock price for Telefonica del Peru (OTCGM: CPNBF) is $0.109429 last updated Wed Aug 18 2021 16:31:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Telefonica del Peru (CPNBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Telefonica del Peru.

Q

When is Telefonica del Peru (OTCGM:CPNBF) reporting earnings?

A

Telefonica del Peru does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Telefonica del Peru (CPNBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Telefonica del Peru.

Q

What sector and industry does Telefonica del Peru (CPNBF) operate in?

A

Telefonica del Peru is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.