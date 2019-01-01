QQQ
Range
0.02 - 0.02
Vol / Avg.
687.3K/2.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.53
Mkt Cap
2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.02
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
105.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Cannapharmarx Inc is involved in the cannabis sector. The company negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects throughout Canada. Its three projects include the Hanover Project; the Great Northern Project; and the Acquisition of Sunniva Medical.

Cannapharmarx Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cannapharmarx (CPMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cannapharmarx (OTCPK: CPMD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cannapharmarx's (CPMD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cannapharmarx.

Q

What is the target price for Cannapharmarx (CPMD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cannapharmarx

Q

Current Stock Price for Cannapharmarx (CPMD)?

A

The stock price for Cannapharmarx (OTCPK: CPMD) is $0.019 last updated Today at 4:05:30 PM.

Q

Does Cannapharmarx (CPMD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cannapharmarx.

Q

When is Cannapharmarx (OTCPK:CPMD) reporting earnings?

A

Cannapharmarx does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cannapharmarx (CPMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cannapharmarx.

Q

What sector and industry does Cannapharmarx (CPMD) operate in?

A

Cannapharmarx is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.