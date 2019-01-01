QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
2.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
2.7B
Outstanding
Champion Technology Holdings Ltd is engaged in the business of systems sales and licensing. It operates in several segments which include Sales of cultural products, System sales including software licensing and services, Leasing of system products, Renewable energy, Trading for gasoil and others, Strategic investments and Shipping business.

Champion Technology Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Champion Technology Hldgs (CPIHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Champion Technology Hldgs (OTCPK: CPIHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Champion Technology Hldgs's (CPIHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Champion Technology Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Champion Technology Hldgs (CPIHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Champion Technology Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Champion Technology Hldgs (CPIHF)?

A

The stock price for Champion Technology Hldgs (OTCPK: CPIHF) is $0.0008 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:31:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Champion Technology Hldgs (CPIHF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on November 18, 2003.

Q

When is Champion Technology Hldgs (OTCPK:CPIHF) reporting earnings?

A

Champion Technology Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Champion Technology Hldgs (CPIHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Champion Technology Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Champion Technology Hldgs (CPIHF) operate in?

A

Champion Technology Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.