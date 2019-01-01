CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust was established following the merger of CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust in October 2020. The trust has a diversified portfolio of 24 properties, which includes offices (mainly in the central business district), retail malls (includes urban and suburban malls), and integrated development. Most of its properties are located in Singapore except for two offices that are in Frankfurt, Germany. The acquisition of two offices in Sydney is pending. The trust is externally managed by CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management, and parent CapitaLand retains a 29% stake.