CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust was established following the merger of CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust in October 2020. The trust has a diversified portfolio of 24 properties, which includes offices (mainly in the central business district), retail malls (includes urban and suburban malls), and integrated development. Most of its properties are located in Singapore except for two offices that are in Frankfurt, Germany. The acquisition of two offices in Sydney is pending. The trust is externally managed by CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management, and parent CapitaLand retains a 29% stake.

CapitaLand Integrated Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CapitaLand Integrated (CPAMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CapitaLand Integrated (OTCPK: CPAMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CapitaLand Integrated's (CPAMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CapitaLand Integrated.

Q

What is the target price for CapitaLand Integrated (CPAMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CapitaLand Integrated

Q

Current Stock Price for CapitaLand Integrated (CPAMF)?

A

The stock price for CapitaLand Integrated (OTCPK: CPAMF) is $1.6 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:42:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CapitaLand Integrated (CPAMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CapitaLand Integrated.

Q

When is CapitaLand Integrated (OTCPK:CPAMF) reporting earnings?

A

CapitaLand Integrated does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CapitaLand Integrated (CPAMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CapitaLand Integrated.

Q

What sector and industry does CapitaLand Integrated (CPAMF) operate in?

A

CapitaLand Integrated is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.