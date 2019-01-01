|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cookpad (OTCGM: CPADF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Cookpad.
There is no analysis for Cookpad
The stock price for Cookpad (OTCGM: CPADF) is $2.25 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 20:03:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Cookpad.
Cookpad does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Cookpad.
Cookpad is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.