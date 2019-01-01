Cookpad Inc is a Japanese Internet company that specializes in the sharing of user-created food recipes. The company operates Cookpad, Japan's largest recipe-sharing site, which allows users to upload and browse recipes. While the Cookpad site is the company's largest segment, it also offers various services to its online users, such as professional recipes, discussion boards, cooking lessons, weight-loss advice, and home food-delivery services. In 2014, the company expanded outside of Japan, where it still generates the majority of its revenue. Cookpad now also operates in Indonesia, the Philippines, South America, the United States, and the United Kingdom.