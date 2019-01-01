QQQ
Range
1.08 - 1.11
Vol / Avg.
8.1K/18K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.78 - 1.2
Mkt Cap
25M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.11
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
23M
Outstanding
CopAur Minerals Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada.

CopAur Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CopAur Minerals (COPAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CopAur Minerals (OTCQX: COPAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CopAur Minerals's (COPAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CopAur Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for CopAur Minerals (COPAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CopAur Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for CopAur Minerals (COPAF)?

A

The stock price for CopAur Minerals (OTCQX: COPAF) is $1.09 last updated Today at 3:50:50 PM.

Q

Does CopAur Minerals (COPAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CopAur Minerals.

Q

When is CopAur Minerals (OTCQX:COPAF) reporting earnings?

A

CopAur Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CopAur Minerals (COPAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CopAur Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does CopAur Minerals (COPAF) operate in?

A

CopAur Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.