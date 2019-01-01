QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.4K
Div / Yield
0.24/4.60%
52 Wk
5.25 - 5.93
Mkt Cap
4.1B
Payout Ratio
110.76
Open
-
P/E
24.83
EPS
0
Shares
779.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Contact Energy Limited is a diversified and integrated energy company, focussing on the generation of electricity and the sale of electricity and gas to nearly half a million customers. Its nine power stations generate close to one quarter of New Zealand's electricity. The firm's generation business employs a mix of fuels, mainly hydro, geothermal, and gas.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Contact Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Contact Energy (COENF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Contact Energy (OTCPK: COENF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Contact Energy's (COENF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Contact Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Contact Energy (COENF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Contact Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Contact Energy (COENF)?

A

The stock price for Contact Energy (OTCPK: COENF) is $5.25 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 18:49:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Contact Energy (COENF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Contact Energy.

Q

When is Contact Energy (OTCPK:COENF) reporting earnings?

A

Contact Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Contact Energy (COENF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Contact Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Contact Energy (COENF) operate in?

A

Contact Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.