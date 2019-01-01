|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Contact Energy (OTCPK: COENF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Contact Energy.
There is no analysis for Contact Energy
The stock price for Contact Energy (OTCPK: COENF) is $5.25 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 18:49:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Contact Energy.
Contact Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Contact Energy.
Contact Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.