Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Connexus Corporation is a U.S based company focusing on providing bitcoin solutions to consumers in the United States through Bitcoin Automated Teller Machines (Bitcoin ATMs). It owns Bitcoin ATMs which are located in Las Vegas, Nevada at the LINQ Hotel and Casino, Sin City Vape, One Kicks Gym, and McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon. Through its Bitcoin ATMs, it intends to generate revenue from transaction fees charged to consumers who purchase or sell bitcoin using the machine.

Connexus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Connexus (CNXS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Connexus (OTCEM: CNXS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Connexus's (CNXS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Connexus.

Q

What is the target price for Connexus (CNXS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Connexus

Q

Current Stock Price for Connexus (CNXS)?

A

The stock price for Connexus (OTCEM: CNXS) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 20:06:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Connexus (CNXS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Connexus.

Q

When is Connexus (OTCEM:CNXS) reporting earnings?

A

Connexus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Connexus (CNXS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Connexus.

Q

What sector and industry does Connexus (CNXS) operate in?

A

Connexus is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.