Connexus Corporation is a U.S based company focusing on providing bitcoin solutions to consumers in the United States through Bitcoin Automated Teller Machines (Bitcoin ATMs). It owns Bitcoin ATMs which are located in Las Vegas, Nevada at the LINQ Hotel and Casino, Sin City Vape, One Kicks Gym, and McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon. Through its Bitcoin ATMs, it intends to generate revenue from transaction fees charged to consumers who purchase or sell bitcoin using the machine.