There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Originally spun out of Bristol-Myers Squibb, ConvaTec designs, manufactures, and markets advanced wound care, ostomy, continence care, and infusion sets for the acute-care hospital and chronic-care home settings. Advanced wound care and ostomy are the largest divisions, accounting for 33% and 30% of total revenue, respectively. Continence care contributes 21% of revenue and infusion sets 15%.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ConvaTec Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ConvaTec Group (CNVVY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCPK: CNVVY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ConvaTec Group's (CNVVY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ConvaTec Group.

Q

What is the target price for ConvaTec Group (CNVVY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ConvaTec Group

Q

Current Stock Price for ConvaTec Group (CNVVY)?

A

The stock price for ConvaTec Group (OTCPK: CNVVY) is $9.59 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:58:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ConvaTec Group (CNVVY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is ConvaTec Group (OTCPK:CNVVY) reporting earnings?

A

ConvaTec Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ConvaTec Group (CNVVY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ConvaTec Group.

Q

What sector and industry does ConvaTec Group (CNVVY) operate in?

A

ConvaTec Group is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.