Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.2 - 12.5
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.85
Shares
345.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cnova NV is an eCommerce company. It provides its customers with the value proposition through a low-cost business model that allows offering attractive pricing, an extensive product assortment and differentiated delivery and payment solutions. It offers approximately 11.7 million active customers access to a wide and growing assortment of more than approximately 9.2 million product offerings through a combination of its direct sales and sales by third-party vendors. Its product offerings categories in terms of GMV are home appliances, consumer electronics, computers and home furnishings.

Analyst Ratings

Cnova Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cnova (CNVAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cnova (OTCEM: CNVAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cnova's (CNVAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cnova.

Q

What is the target price for Cnova (CNVAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cnova

Q

Current Stock Price for Cnova (CNVAF)?

A

The stock price for Cnova (OTCEM: CNVAF) is $7.3 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 19:35:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cnova (CNVAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cnova.

Q

When is Cnova (OTCEM:CNVAF) reporting earnings?

A

Cnova does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cnova (CNVAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cnova.

Q

What sector and industry does Cnova (CNVAF) operate in?

A

Cnova is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.