|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cnova (OTCEM: CNVAF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Cnova.
There is no analysis for Cnova
The stock price for Cnova (OTCEM: CNVAF) is $7.3 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 19:35:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Cnova.
Cnova does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Cnova.
Cnova is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.