Cnova NV is an eCommerce company. It provides its customers with the value proposition through a low-cost business model that allows offering attractive pricing, an extensive product assortment and differentiated delivery and payment solutions. It offers approximately 11.7 million active customers access to a wide and growing assortment of more than approximately 9.2 million product offerings through a combination of its direct sales and sales by third-party vendors. Its product offerings categories in terms of GMV are home appliances, consumer electronics, computers and home furnishings.