Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.3
Mkt Cap
7.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
73.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Canadian Metals Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec and New Brunswick. Some of its properties include Lac La Chesnaye Property, Chisholm Brook Property, Frenette Property, Silicate Brutus, Seignelay, Lac Robot, Baie-Trinite, and Mouchalagane Properties.

Canadian Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canadian Metals (CNMTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canadian Metals (OTCPK: CNMTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Canadian Metals's (CNMTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canadian Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Canadian Metals (CNMTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canadian Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Canadian Metals (CNMTF)?

A

The stock price for Canadian Metals (OTCPK: CNMTF) is $0.1 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 15:21:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canadian Metals (CNMTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canadian Metals.

Q

When is Canadian Metals (OTCPK:CNMTF) reporting earnings?

A

Canadian Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canadian Metals (CNMTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canadian Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Canadian Metals (CNMTF) operate in?

A

Canadian Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.