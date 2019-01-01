QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.97 - 3.09
Mkt Cap
39.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.08
Shares
13.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Canlan Ice Sports Corp is the owner, operator, and investor in the multi-sport recreation sector, committed to creating sports communities that change lives for the better. Through its portfolio of partnerships, Canlan Sports is the private sector owner and operator of 18 recreation venues across Canada and the United States, offering a wide array of ice, court, and turf experiences.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Canlan Ice Sports Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canlan Ice Sports (CNLFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canlan Ice Sports (OTCPK: CNLFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Canlan Ice Sports's (CNLFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canlan Ice Sports.

Q

What is the target price for Canlan Ice Sports (CNLFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canlan Ice Sports

Q

Current Stock Price for Canlan Ice Sports (CNLFF)?

A

The stock price for Canlan Ice Sports (OTCPK: CNLFF) is $2.97275 last updated Mon Aug 09 2021 15:45:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canlan Ice Sports (CNLFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canlan Ice Sports.

Q

When is Canlan Ice Sports (OTCPK:CNLFF) reporting earnings?

A

Canlan Ice Sports does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canlan Ice Sports (CNLFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canlan Ice Sports.

Q

What sector and industry does Canlan Ice Sports (CNLFF) operate in?

A

Canlan Ice Sports is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.