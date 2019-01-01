China International Capital Corp Ltd is a capital market operations company based in China. Its core business revolves around financial trading activities like investment banking, fixed income, commodities and currencies, wealth management and investment management. Its business is carried through the investment banking, equity sales and trading, fixed income commodities and currencies, wealth management and investment management segments. Most of the company's revenue is recovered from the equity sales and trading segment, which deals with pure stock market operations and sale of equity related products to the investors. The company derives its earnings predominantly from China and the rest from overseas.