China International Capital Corp Ltd is a capital market operations company based in China. Its core business revolves around financial trading activities like investment banking, fixed income, commodities and currencies, wealth management and investment management. Its business is carried through the investment banking, equity sales and trading, fixed income commodities and currencies, wealth management and investment management segments. Most of the company's revenue is recovered from the equity sales and trading segment, which deals with pure stock market operations and sale of equity related products to the investors. The company derives its earnings predominantly from China and the rest from overseas.

China Intl Capital Corp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Intl Capital Corp (CNICF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Intl Capital Corp (OTCPK: CNICF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Intl Capital Corp's (CNICF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Intl Capital Corp.

Q

What is the target price for China Intl Capital Corp (CNICF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Intl Capital Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for China Intl Capital Corp (CNICF)?

A

The stock price for China Intl Capital Corp (OTCPK: CNICF) is $2.608212 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:20:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Intl Capital Corp (CNICF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Intl Capital Corp.

Q

When is China Intl Capital Corp (OTCPK:CNICF) reporting earnings?

A

China Intl Capital Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Intl Capital Corp (CNICF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Intl Capital Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does China Intl Capital Corp (CNICF) operate in?

A

China Intl Capital Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.