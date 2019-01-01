|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of China Intl Capital Corp (OTCPK: CNICF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for China Intl Capital Corp.
There is no analysis for China Intl Capital Corp
The stock price for China Intl Capital Corp (OTCPK: CNICF) is $2.608212 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:20:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for China Intl Capital Corp.
China Intl Capital Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for China Intl Capital Corp.
China Intl Capital Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.