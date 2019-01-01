QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
CK Asset Holdings, or CK Asset, listed in June 2015. It consists of real estate assets formerly held by Cheung Kong Holdings and Hutchison Whampoa. Until recent diversification efforts, the company was a large pure-play property developer in the city and a proxy for the Hong Kong real estate market. The major shareholder, Li Family Trust, holds a 33% stake. The company changed its name from Cheung Kong Property to CK Asset in July 2017, reflecting its changing strategic focus. In 2019, recurrent incomes accounted for more than 40% of the earnings, with contributions from rental properties in Hong Kong and the mainland, hotels, aircraft leasing, utilities and infrastructures, U.K. pub, along with equity interests in REITs.

CK Asset Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CK Asset Holdings (CNGKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CK Asset Holdings (OTCPK: CNGKY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CK Asset Holdings's (CNGKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CK Asset Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for CK Asset Holdings (CNGKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CK Asset Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for CK Asset Holdings (CNGKY)?

A

The stock price for CK Asset Holdings (OTCPK: CNGKY) is $11.8 last updated Tue Apr 13 2021 13:54:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CK Asset Holdings (CNGKY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CK Asset Holdings.

Q

When is CK Asset Holdings (OTCPK:CNGKY) reporting earnings?

A

CK Asset Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CK Asset Holdings (CNGKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CK Asset Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does CK Asset Holdings (CNGKY) operate in?

A

CK Asset Holdings is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.