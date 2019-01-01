QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Conair Corp and its subsidiaries are engaged in servicing and installation of commercial air conditioning, heating, refrigeration, and ventilation systems in the New York metropolitan area.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Conair Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Conair (CNGA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Conair (OTCPK: CNGA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Conair's (CNGA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Conair.

Q

What is the target price for Conair (CNGA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Conair

Q

Current Stock Price for Conair (CNGA)?

A

The stock price for Conair (OTCPK: CNGA) is $0.6601 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Conair (CNGA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Conair.

Q

When is Conair (OTCPK:CNGA) reporting earnings?

A

Conair does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Conair (CNGA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Conair.

Q

What sector and industry does Conair (CNGA) operate in?

A

Conair is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.