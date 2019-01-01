|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Candlewood Hotel (OTCEM: CNDL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Candlewood Hotel.
There is no analysis for Candlewood Hotel
The stock price for Candlewood Hotel (OTCEM: CNDL) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Sep 30 2021 16:01:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 22, 2008 to stockholders of record on September 23, 2008.
Candlewood Hotel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Candlewood Hotel.
Candlewood Hotel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.