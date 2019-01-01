QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Candlewood Hotel Co Inc, along with its subsidiaries operates as a franchisor, manager and on an owned and leased basis. It focuses on managing and franchising hotels, whilst its business partners own the bricks and mortar.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Candlewood Hotel Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Candlewood Hotel (CNDL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Candlewood Hotel (OTCEM: CNDL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Candlewood Hotel's (CNDL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Candlewood Hotel.

Q

What is the target price for Candlewood Hotel (CNDL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Candlewood Hotel

Q

Current Stock Price for Candlewood Hotel (CNDL)?

A

The stock price for Candlewood Hotel (OTCEM: CNDL) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Sep 30 2021 16:01:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Candlewood Hotel (CNDL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 22, 2008 to stockholders of record on September 23, 2008.

Q

When is Candlewood Hotel (OTCEM:CNDL) reporting earnings?

A

Candlewood Hotel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Candlewood Hotel (CNDL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Candlewood Hotel.

Q

What sector and industry does Candlewood Hotel (CNDL) operate in?

A

Candlewood Hotel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.